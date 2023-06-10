Parents, guardians or caregivers, do you have a child looking for something to do this summer? The Salvation Army in Bradford has a few spaces remaining for the second session of youth summer camp in Ellwood City.
Mjr. Dave Means said, “We are sending campers to Survivor Week from July 31 to Aug. 4, which is for ages 6-14. There are limited spots available, so it will be first come first serve.”
Camp Activities can include: hiking, fishing, archery, swimming, arts and crafts, a canteen for snacks, morning devotions, and so much more. All transportation is provided by the Salvation Army.
Registration is simple, first go to www.salvationarmywpa.org/camp and click enroll a camper. From there, make a login, choose the session, and follow the prompts. If you have questions call Means at (814) 368-7012.
These activities do come at a cost — but not for the campers. The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania underwrites around two-thirds of the cost to send a child to camp.
The Bradford Salvation Army pays $500 per camper to go.
“Many kids from our area could never afford that cost so we look to donors to help us cover this cost. A donation of any amount will help off-set the cost of sending a child to camp,” said Means.
Donations can be made by Dropping off a donation at our office 111 Jackson Ave. in Bradford, or send it in the mail to P.O. Box 314, Bradford, PA 16701.
How can donations help:
- $500 – Sends 1 child to camp
- $100 – Covers transportation cost
- $50 – Local Administrative Costs
- $25 – Toiletry Bag for 1 camper
- $10 – Daily Snacks for 1 camper
- All donations are tax deductible and receipts are available
The Salvation Army has been running Camp Allegheny in Ellwood City for over 70 years. Camp Allegheny, located along Slippery Rock Creek, consists of 110 acres of fields, rivers, woods and a state-of-the-art facility, just one hour north of Pittsburgh. Certified by the American Camp Association, the curriculum at Camp Allegheny is focused on Christian principles and promotes an awareness of God in nature and a relationship with Him. Children are housed in a safe, nurturing environment and provided with a host of physical activities. Character development study, based on biblical principles, is at the core of all Camp Allegheny programs.
“Our staff is dedicated to ensuring a positive and unforgettable experience for each child,” said Captain Bramwell Applin, The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division’s youth secretary and camp director. “Thank you to our generous donors and corporate partners for helping us create lifelong memories for our campers. The valuable skills learned at summer camp will have a positive impact on these young lives for wyears to come.”
A seasonal food service program, equipped with staff, provides three healthy meals each day at summer camp. Through a contract with the Department of Education Summer Food Service Program, free meals are provided to eligible children during all camping sessions. This program will begin when the first staff arrive.
Children meeting the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program will be provided meals free of charge. Children who are part of households that receive food stamps (SNAP) or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
Visit Pennsylvania’s government website for more information: https://www.education.pa.gov/Teachers%20-%20Administrators/Food-Nutrition/programs/Pages/Summer-Food-Service-Program.aspx