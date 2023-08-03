Devin Grice of Bradford captured this striking image of the full sturgeon moon using … wait for it … his cellphone. Grice snapped the image at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday from his home on Chelsea Lane with a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
According to the Maine Farmer’s Almanac the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States called the August full moon the sturgeon moon, “after the large fish in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water that were more easily caught this time of year.”
Next up, a blue moon Aug. 30, which will be the closest supermoon of the year – and 2024 for that matter – at 222,043 miles from Earth. A closer full supermoon will not occur until Nov. 5, 2025, when the moon is 221,817 miles away, according to almanac.com.