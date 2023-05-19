Studio B Dance Academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary with their recital titled, “Bring the Beat Back” Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Bradford Area High School auditorium.
This year’s anniversary show features over 70 dancers and 26 routines. Each routine is a celebration of a previous show from the very first season honoring the music works of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson to its ninth season playing crowd favorites from the world of Disney. Katie Neidich, the studio’s owner and artistic director, said, “This show is essentially sharing some of my favorite memories of the last nine years all with a new twist. While the music is the same, the dances have all been reimagined with new dancers, new choreography, and in a different style of dance to create a brand-new memory for our students and their families.”
Some of the reimagined routines include a jazz routine to Madonna’s “Vogue”, a contemporary medley to “Pirates of the Caribbean” and a pre-school tap rendition of “Maniac.” The show also features a special senior dance created by the studio’s three senior dancers Laura Hollingsworth, Madeline Kloss, and Kailee Peterson. Each of the seniors added their own solos within the dance to highlight their individual strengths, skills, and favorite styles.
The studio, which was previously owned by Peggy Johnson and formerly named Peggy Johnson’s Dance Studio, is located at 21 Kennedy St. and provides dance education to children aged 4-18. Lessons are available in tap, ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop. The studio is also the home of the “Queen B’s Performance Group” which was created in 2014 and is an audition-based team that aims to promote and celebrate dance within the Bradford and surrounding communities.
“I’m really proud of this studio,” Neidich said. “Each year has presented a new set of challenges either personally or professionally, but I’ve continued to move forward and I’m happy to provide this community with dance education and appreciation for the art. In the last ten years, I have seen a lot of growth in myself as a business owner and teacher as well as growth and improvement in my dancers as technicians and artists.”
When asked what’s in the future for Studio B, Neidich said, “We are already planning another performance trip to Disney World for our Queen B’s next spring. After that, the sky’s the limit. I’m just excited for the next chapter.”
The recital is being held at the Bradford Area High School Auditorium on Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be sold for $12 beginning at 1:30 p.m.