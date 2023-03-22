Students give back

Students recognize World Down Syndrome day by giving back to fellow students following a successful T-shirt sale.

In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, students Trey Dillaman, Preston Taylor, Jonah Schmidt and Jill Fox set up an online store to sell Down Syndrome awareness T-shirts. The Design features the colors representing Down Syndrome Awareness, blue and yellow, as well as the famous Bradford Owl Mascot. The design was a collaboration between Special Education Teacher Jennifer Barnes and Jonah Schmidt back in 2020.

With the profits, made from the T-shirt sales, the students went shopping and were able to purchase $500 worth of hygiene items consisting of deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, chapstick, hair brushes, razors, shaving cream, and toilet paper to donate to their school’s community closets.

