In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, students Trey Dillaman, Preston Taylor, Jonah Schmidt and Jill Fox set up an online store to sell Down Syndrome awareness T-shirts. The Design features the colors representing Down Syndrome Awareness, blue and yellow, as well as the famous Bradford Owl Mascot. The design was a collaboration between Special Education Teacher Jennifer Barnes and Jonah Schmidt back in 2020.
With the profits, made from the T-shirt sales, the students went shopping and were able to purchase $500 worth of hygiene items consisting of deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, chapstick, hair brushes, razors, shaving cream, and toilet paper to donate to their school’s community closets.
These students have the biggest hearts and so much to give. By sharing this story with you, I hope they inspire readers with their kindness, hard work and generosity.
The High School’s ELEOS Room is run by students in the Volunteer Club. The ELEOS room, named for the Greek Goddess of Compassion, is a space in Bradford Area High School where any BAHS student can discreetly get items to meet their basic needs, no questions asked.
A similar space exists at School Street Elementary, where students can visit the Nurse or Guidance Counselor to obtain food and hygiene items that the student may not have immediate access to.
Both these programs are funded purely through donations and fundraising efforts.
If you wish to join this awesome group of students in spreading some kindness you may either donate to the school directly for this program or drop off donations to their offices.