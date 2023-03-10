HARRISBURG — The Shapiro Administration is inviting first through six grade students in Pennsylvania to enter the 2023 Lyme Art Contest by creating a video or poster focusing on the theme: “How to Prevent a Tick Bite.”
The contest is designed to help students learn how to prevent Lyme disease by educating them about ticks, including where they live, how to prevent bites, and how to remove ticks that do bite. The new deadline for entries to be received is 5:00 PM, March 17. Contest information can be found on the Department of Health’s website.
The educational outreach of the contest is vital, because Pennsylvania has one of the highest annual counts of Lyme disease cases in the nation meaning our children are at exceptionally-high risk for contracting the disease. Officials from the Departments of Health (DOH), Education (PDE), Environmental Protection (DEP), and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are encouraging young students to participate in the contest and help raise awareness of this disease.
The Lyme Art Contest helps educate children, scout troops, youth community programs, and their peers, about where ticks are found and how to prevent encountering ticks in their habitat. This year’s finalists will be notified by mail in May and will be invited to an award ceremony at the State Capitol. In 2022, nine winners were recognized at a ceremony at the State Capitol with representatives from DOH, PDE, and DCNR.