Pandemic-era supplements to SNAP benefits ended on March 1, leaving many families with less ability to buy food as food prices are at an all-time high.
Adding to that, households that receive Social Security benefits saw a Cost of Living increase at the beginning of the year, which meant monthly rent went up in public housing. Despite that, when benefits increased, SNAP benefits went down, as Social Security counts as income.
As of March 1, when the supplemental food assistance ended, those households took a significant hit — more Social Security to pay higher rent, but fewer food stamps and now no supplemental food stamps either.
And as of April 1, the “continuous enrollment” for Medicaid, which was put in place during the pandemic, will end. It has been in place for three years. People who haven’t had to reapply for that amount of time will have to do so, and may be at risk of losing their healthcare coverage.
In McKean County, the Collaborative Board has been discussing what to do to help people who may find themselves struggling.
“If you receive any kind of help, it’s important that you are providing any updated information relative to change of address, contact information through (the state Department of Human Services COMPASS website) or the county assistance office,” explained Dan Wertz, director of McKean County Human Services. “There are still resources available.”
People shouldn’t have to make decisions like whether to eat or to take their necessary medication, he said.
“The schools are still participating in free meals, so make sure your kids make it to school,” Wertz said. WIC, the supplemental food program for Women, Infants and Children up to age 5, is “still out there and can help with kids up to age 5. The Parents as Teachers program helps with kids ages 5 and under. They have grants they are utilizing for food assistance.”
As for rent, Wertz said rental assistance is available through the McKean County Housing Authority at (814) 887-5563. Reach out and ask for help.
“I think the one advantage we have is that we still have federal funding available at the county level that’s being processed by our housing folks to help with those housing issues,” he continued, explaining it is income-based.
He acknowledged that not everyone who feels they need help will be eligible, but said, “There’s access points that can be pursued before making the difficult point where you think ‘I’m not going to eat today’ or ‘I’m not going to pay my rent and risk eviction.’”
Wertz said information is available online at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services about the SNAP benefit reduction as well as the medical assistance process changes.
“It can be daunting for anyone to try to figure out where (they) fit for eligibility,” he acknowledged. Ask for help, he advised.
“If they are already connected to a resource provider in the community,” ask them for guidance — the county assistance office, a mental health provider, a caseworker if someone has one.
“If you’ve already utilized those resources, make sure your contact information is up to date,” Wertz said.
For those who may be struggling now, but don’t receive assistance, reach out. “It’s OK to ask for help,” Wertz said. “With seniors sometimes, they say they don’t want to be viewed as weak, or they won’t take services away from somebody else.”
He said these are often people who worked hard all their lives, contributing taxes that pay for these programs. “Part of your taxes went to these kinds of things, there’s no shame now asking for it,” Wertz said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said SNAP benefits may be adjusted for medical costs over $35 per month for anyone age 60 or older, or disabled that you didn’t have before; increased housing costs; or child or disabled adult care costs that have changed since you last reported what you had to pay. DHS has a customer service number at (877) 395-8930.
The Hunger Hotline connects callers with emergency food providers in their community, government assistance programs, and various social services at (866) 348-6479.