There were no tornadoes reported in McKean County, but straight line winds and thunder and lightning brought down some trees and knocked out some power Thursday night and early Friday morning.
“It was a strong squall line,” explained meteorologist Greg DeVoir with the National Weather Service at State College. “The straight line winds from these storms were very strong with (high winds) that can produce a lot of damage, regardless of whether or not a tornado occurred.”
He said the Weather Service is following up on some reports of funnel clouds, including one in the Sheffield area in Warren County, but said, “There’s nothing we can verify that one touched down.”
It was interesting that such a storm hit on July 21 — 20 years after the tornado that felled 11 towers on the Kinzua Bridge. DeVoir remembered that day. “That Kinzua storm was stronger than anything we saw last night.”
He had some good news for folks planning to take part in the summer events today — “We don’t have any severe weather chances for the next few days.”
The storm knocked temperatures back down in the 70s, and the dew point back down in the 50s, with comfortable humidity. This weekend will be “noticeably more comfortable,” he said.
The weather will turn toward the end of next week, but the humidity will be back Monday and Tuesday.
As for the overnight storm, McKean County Emergency Management Agency said there were no reports of funnel clouds here.
“There were trees and power lines down throughout the county,” said EMA Coordinator Gerard Rettger, “the heaviest affected areas seemed to be Hamilton Township, Lafayette Township and Wetmore Township/ Kane Borough.
“I know of two vehicles that suffered damage from falling trees,” he continued, “one on South Kendall Avenue and another in Kane. We also received reports of some camping trailers at Kiasutha and Red Bridge campgrounds having damage from the storm — no reported injuries.”
Rettger said at some point during the storm, the 911 Center and all three of its main towers were running on emergency generator power, with no disruptions occurring.