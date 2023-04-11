More than three quarters of nonprofit U.S. hospitals invested less in their communities than they received in tax benefits, including UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital, which was ranked first in “fair share deficits” in 2020, a new report found.
Needham, Mass.-based Lown Institute said UPMC’s flagship hospital spent $246 million less in charity care and other community investments than it should have, ranking first is disproportionate spending among 1,773 hospitals that were surveyed. The ranking was based on pro-rated hospital financials because UPMC, which operates 40 hospitals, doesn’t break out charitable spending for individual facilities.
Lown also excluded hospital expenditures for Medicaid underpayments and medical research, which are accepted by the Internal Revenue Service for measuring a health system’s community contributions.
Lown’s rankings included emergency COVID-19 funding, which hospitals received to offset higher labor costs and depressed revenue during the height of the pandemic. UPMC Presbyterian received $56 million in pandemic funding in 2020, Lown said.
“These are charitable organizations and they should do a better job at prioritizing social responsibility over profitability,” Lown Institute President Vikas Saini said in a prepared statement.
UPMC spent $343 million to cover unreimbursed costs for Medicaid beneficiaries and other subsidized care in 2021, spokesman Paul Wood said in a statement. In addition, UPMC spent $593 million for medical research and education.
Lown president Dr. Saini will join Lisa Frank, chief operating and administrative officer for the City of Pittsburgh, and others in a Zoom conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the report’s findings. Before joining the Gainey administration a year ago, Ms. Frank was executive vice president for strategic campaigns at SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, a Harrisburg-based union that has been trying to organize hourly workers at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital for many years.