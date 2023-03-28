HARRISBURG (TNS) — The Pennsylvania State Police are budgeting for a significant hiring push in the coming budget year, but a broad decline in applicants and a historically tight labor market are expected to make the effort difficult, regardless of the fiscal situation.
The staffing plan is one element of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget for the state police, which the PSP’s leadership discussed during back-to-back budget hearings before the state Senate and House of Representatives on Monday.
The budget seeks to pull the agency back from being almost entirely reliant on the state’s gas tax, something which PSP Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris described as a “game changer” — although Republicans criticized Shapiro’s proposed new funding mix.
FINDING CADETS: The total size of the state police force is set by legislative fiat, and is currently capped at 4,740 troopers. Around 155 of those positions are open, according to Paris.
Shapiro’s proposed budget allocates $16.4 million for four new state police cadet classes, which would bring 384 new troopers into the agency — a number which would fill existing vacancies and compensate for anticipated retirements.
Nearly 800 troopers are eligible for retirement this year, a number which will grow to more than 1,300 in 2026, according to agency estimates.
The existing pool of applicants is thin. The most recent testing cycle for cadets saw 1,057 people sign up, Paris said — a number which would’ve been between 8,000 and 10,000 a few years ago.
National numbers still show nearly two open jobs for every unemployed American, and the PSP has been hit by the tight labor market, Paris said, even with starting salaries for troopers in the $60,000 range.
Paris also attributed a broader decline in interest to the dangers of the job — with seven police officers shot, three fatally, so far this year in Pennsylvania — as well as changing work habits.
“We’re fighting somewhat of a generational issue,” Paris said, pointing to data showing younger people changing jobs more frequently and being less interested in public-sector careers whose benefits are centered around staying in the job for decades.
The agency has embarked on new recruiting methods, working with colleges and making a concerted effort to reach out, Paris said — including to women and minorities who have been historically under-represented on the force.
Shapiro has also proposed a $2,500 income tax credit for new police officers incentivize recruitment. The credit would also apply to nurses and teachers, which are experiencing similar hiring deficits.
SETTING THE GROUNDWORK: The PSP uses a metric known as “obligated time,” which measures what portion of the average trooper’s day is taken up with responding to immediate calls — such as a traffic collision, or a burglary — with the remainder being available for more pro-active enforcement.
The agency’s staffing formula uses a benchmark of 50% obligated time, Paris told lawmakers Monday. But in many instances, obligated time ratios have been creeping up, said Maj. George Bivens, the PSP’s Acting Deputy Commissioner of Operations.
The PSP provides law enforcement on state highways throughout the commonwealth, and is also the primary police agency for municipalities that don’t have their own police force. This is in addition to being tasked with providing support services such as forensics, tactical teams, and other functions to agencies statewide.
Paris brought two visual aids to Monday’s hearing — one showing a long list of additional duties that have been added to the PSP’s plate by state mandate, and another showing the sheer volume of territory the agency is responsible for, given that two-thirds of municipalities rely on the PSP for some or all of their core law enforcement.
“We need the funding for our patrol function, that’s really where it all starts,” Bivens said. “If the number of people we have is too low, they have to be pulled back into that patrol function.”
Lawmakers on Monday asked about a variety of PSP initiatives, such as investigating human trafficking, tracing illicit firearms, and even catching unlicensed ATV riders — all work which requires troopers who aren’t occupied with reactive enforcement, and which “really is a function of how well staffed we are over here in the basic core functions,” Bivens said.
SHIFT IN FUNDING: Shapiro’s budget seeks to re-structure the way the PSP is funded. Historically, the agency has been dependent on the state’s Motor License Fund — which includes gas tax revenues — for up to three-quarters of its funding. This need competes with other uses for gas tax dollars, including infrastructure.
Shapiro’s budget would instead fund the lion’s share of the PSP’s $1.6 billion budget out of a new Public Safety and Protection Fund, which will receive money from the Motor License Fund as well as from gaming revenue, tobacco tax income, and other funding streams.
The new public safety fund will be weaned off gas tax revenues in coming years, according to Shapiro’s multi-year budget plan, until it is able to fund the PSP without the use of gas tax dollars.
Republicans on Monday expressed some unease about the plan, saying that the revenue streams selected for the new public safety fund are more volatile than the motor license fund, which would leave the PSP “relying on a source of funding for your budget that may have ebbs and flows with the economy,” said Sen. Mike Regan, R-York.
“It doesn’t seem like it gives you a sustainable, readily reliable source funding,” Regan observed.
In conversations with Shapiro’s budget team, “the projections are believed to be sustainable,” Paris said, and “it really is a game-changer to come out of the motor license fund” and not be competing with infrastructure projects for tax dollars.
Several Republican lawmakers, however, suggested that the PSP should simply be paid for out of the state’s General Fund, which collects broad-based revenues such as income and sales tax.
“You should be a General Fund department, you are one of our core functions,” said Sen. Scott Martin, R- Lancaster, adding that Shapiro’s new fund proposal “kind of feels like a shell game a little bit.”
