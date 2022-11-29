After eight years of waiting, the future of Denton Hill State Park in Potter County might be decided early next year.
In October, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources began seeking proposals for a four-season recreation adventure center concession at Denton Hill State Park. They held a virtual pre-proposal meeting on Oct. 25 and scheduled two site visits with tours in the following days.
On Monday, DCNR spokesman Wesley Robinson said, “There were tours of the facilities with some interested vendors so we think we’re on the right track.
“We do expect proposals to be received,” he said. Proposals must be received in a sealed envelope no later than Jan. 6, 2023. DCNR officials will begin reviewing proposals on Jan. 11, 2023.
Robinson said, “We’re still in a holding pattern. Things are in review right now and we won’t really have much to share until January.”
State Parks Director John Hallas said in October, “The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round recreational operation. DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the right partner, Denton Hill will become an attraction that brings additional visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region in all four seasons.”
Denton Hill includes a downhill ski area that has been closed since the winter of 2014. A master plan completed in 2018 included recommendations to rebrand the ski lodge as an “Adventure Center,” which is more applicable as an operational hub for four-season operations of expanded activities and services beyond traditional downhill skiing. DCNR is committing $10 million in capital improvements to support the rehabilitation of park recreational infrastructure.
“That’s actually the construction commitment that we’ve estimated,” Hallas told The Era. “The full investment will be closer to $13 million. It will involve design, contracting and contingency fees we need to have.”
The first time the DCNR sought concessionaires, in 2021, no one bit. This time around, Hallas had said they are requesting greater latitude on what else the vendor could bring to bear. Outdoor activities abound in Potter County, along U.S. Route 6 in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The DCNR is hopeful that its successes with the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum — right across the street — the Elk Country Visitors Center in Benezette and the Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Skywalk will translate into success at Denton Hill as well.