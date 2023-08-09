KANE — Pennsylvania American Water representatives joined state and local officials Tuesday to tour infrastructure improvements at the company’s water treatment plant in Wetmore Township, McKean County.
The McKean County Water Treatment Plant, a secure facility, sits among the trees along Route 321 just outside the heart of Kane. The company, representatives said, is committed to reliable and consistent water for its customers.
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, Kane Borough Councilman Gary Schul and Kane Borough Manager Donald Payne were guided through the facility by the company’s Senior Manager of NW PA Operations Jon Natale, Director of Operations (NW PA/SW PA, Jake Gentile and facility Superintendent Dan Edinger.
Natale started the tour stating, “We hope to form relationships,” before another member of the Pennsylvania American Water crew gave a safety briefing.
Edinger, described as the face of the company, explained, “There is a perception of what the employees of the plant do and then there is the reality.” The tour served several purposes – first to show officials where the multimillion-dollar investment was spent, and another to help the community understand what goes on behind the scenes.
Payne said, “Nobody realizes what these guys really do.” And, Gentile agreed, “A lot of stuff you never get to see.”
The $3.6 million project includes improving safety, controls and equipment related to the plant’s groundwater wells, which supplement its water supplies from spring sources during increased demand and when springwater is limited. These upgrades will help continue the safety, resiliency and sustainability of the well sources.
“The tour exemplifies Pennsylvania American Water’s dedication to providing clean water for our community,” expressed Payne. “We were given the opportunity to learn more about these investments and procedures that take place behind the scenes in ensuring that our community receives safe drinking water daily.”
Natale explained the sources of water in the area to the group as the tour made its way to the filtration area. Stopping at a basin for a moment, he and Edinger detailed the facility’s history, which dates back to the time of General Kane in the 1880s.
Edinger walked the group through the facility, where three large filters could be seen at the back of the building. He explained additional upgrades included rehabilitating and improving the filtration system and converting the disinfection system from chlorine gas to a much safer liquid alternative using sodium hypochlorite.
He added that the project is about 85 percent complete but that it should be finished before the end of the year. This will also involve constructing a new storage facility containing large tanks and chemical-system equipment to support the use of sodium hypochlorite.
As Edinger showed the officials the gauges and controls, he said, “We typically produce about 400,000 gallons of water daily, plus there are about one million gallons in storage in town.” Adding that one million gallons would be enough for about three days. The facility serves approximately 2,100 customers in Kane Borough and approximately 2 miles into Wetmore Township.
“This major company investment will upgrade the plant’s water treatment processes, enhance operational efficiencies and improve safety, while helping ensure this community’s drinking water continues to be safe, clean and reliable,” said Natale. “The switch to sodium hypochlorite will further enhance safety for our employees and the community.”
The water treatment plant has been recognized by the Partnership for Safe Drinking Water Program, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection and other water-related organizations.
Natale explained Pennsylvania American Water voluntarily optimizes its treatment facility operations and adopts more-stringent performance goals than those required by federal and state drinking water standards.
This year, the company is also improving its water and sewer systems in Kane Borough, installing 1.6 miles of new water main to enhance service reliability and fire protection and replacing 800 feet of aging sewer main. Edinger explained that some of the existing pipe is still original wood from 1915. The total cost of these upgrades is around $2 million.
The plant in Kane is gravity fed with no pump or booster stations. The system comprises one water treatment facility and two wastewater plants. In total, there are eight employees – three at the wastewater plant and five at the water treatment facility.