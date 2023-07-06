ERIE — Journey Health System’s affiliate, Stairways Behavioral Health located in Erie, announced Melanie Hake as their new executive director, effective July 1.
Hake was promoted to manage Stairways since her predecessor, Robin Dowling, retired on June 30.
Hake, a Gannon University graduate, began in 1995 as a rehabilitation technician at the Stairways Women’s Unit. She also held residential positions for various programs at Stairways including rehabilitation coordinator, program supervisor, and director and administrative residential director. Hake was a supervisor for Independent Living Services, currently known as Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services at Stairways. She worked in the Outpatient Clinic as a treatment coordinator, but most recently held the position of administrative director of Residential and Addictions Treatment Services. On March 1, Hake assumed the position of assistant executive director.
“We’re proud of Melanie’s professional background and we believe she’ll be a wonderful leader,” said Guy Signor, president and CEO of Journey Health System, located in Bradford. “She has extensive experience serving the consumers at Stairways, as well as, a passion for expanding behavioral health care in the community.”
Stairways focuses on mental health and substance use/misuse, two of the most significant health needs in the Erie region. Substance use disorders include chronic medical conditions that involve substances ranging from alcohol, nicotine/tobacco, cannabis, opioids, hallucinogens and stimulants such as cocaine or methamphetamine.