ST. MARYS — Brought to light in 2022, St. Marys City Council members have adopted a zoning ordinance concerning regulations for cryptocurrency mining facilities and solar energy systems.
Solicitor Tom Wagner said he believed council should address the matter sooner rather than later, after seeing a number of reports in the media about the adverse effects of cryptomining operations in nearby municipalities.
Wagner said he thinks everyone can recognize the potential problems Bitcoin mining can create, including major disturbances to residents and neighborhoods, as well as wildlife.
Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency traded for goods or services as payment, involves “mining” sites where blocks of computers use large amounts of power as part of the process.
From his research, Wagner said the reason Bitcoin mines seem to be where they are is due to energy, which comes from electricity. Electric generators are the biggest source of the noise disturbances.
“In our area, it has to do with natural gas,” he said. “The companies doing this in our area were affiliated with the gas drillers.”
The city has the right to regulate the location of these facilities, Wagner continued. If a permit is submitted, it will be in the hands of the city’s Zoning Hearing Board, which has the ability to impose “additional conditions in order to protect” neighboring residents and communities.
“The adoption of this ordinance will not prevent the city from adopting further regulations if it becomes apparent and necessary to do so,” Wagner had noted.
At the time he proposed this ordinance, Bitcoin mining seemed to be on the rise. Whereas now, based on what is reported in the media, Wagner said it appears as if Bitcoin mining operations are, or at least in the near future, unlikely to occur anywhere, due to “the collapse in the digital currency market.”
Throughout his presentation to council during a meeting this past week, Wagner reviewed and referenced media articles submitted by a citizen of the community.
Council adopted the ordinance.
Council also adopted ordinance No. 335, declaring an extension of South Michael Road be made public and open for public travel, as well as No. 336, increasing compensation for city council and the mayor.
Also approved was the bid for a historic preservation project at 45 Erie Ave. This project was awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding in 2020.
Council approved the bid in the amount of $49,450 to Stegar Masonry Inc.
Tina Gradizzi, director of Community & Economic Development for the City of St. Marys, explained that this structure is a contributing building within the historic district, and improvements being made are code deficiencies outlined by an inspector.