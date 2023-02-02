ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Ten years after the release of its groundbreaking work on Franciscan ethics, “The Franciscan Moral Vision,” the Franciscan Institute has published a new volume titled “Lesser Ethics: Morality as Goodness-in-Relationship.”

Co-edited by Dr. Krijn Pansters of Tilburg University in the Netherlands and Fr. David Couturier, O.F.M. Cap., director of the Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University (SBU), this new work builds on the 2013 insights but now works out a Franciscan model based on key Franciscan principles of goodness, conversion, relationality and exemplarity.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos