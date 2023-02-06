Speculation over a parish closure had been circulating for years; however, those rumors turned out not to be true. None of the Catholic churches in the Bradford area are closing.

The Diocese of Erie has announced the merger of St. Francis of Assisi Parish into St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, effective Feb. 1. Our Mother of Perpetual Help had been merged with St. Francis in a decree by the diocese in 2017. As part of St. Francis, Our Mother of Perpetual Help will also fall under St. Bernard parish.

