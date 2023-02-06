Speculation over a parish closure had been circulating for years; however, those rumors turned out not to be true. None of the Catholic churches in the Bradford area are closing.
The Diocese of Erie has announced the merger of St. Francis of Assisi Parish into St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, effective Feb. 1. Our Mother of Perpetual Help had been merged with St. Francis in a decree by the diocese in 2017. As part of St. Francis, Our Mother of Perpetual Help will also fall under St. Bernard parish.
Per the decree, “After discussion, the council members voted unanimously to recommend to the Bishop that he grant the petition to merge St. Francis parish into St. Bernard parish, with the status of the various churches to be decreed in accord with the recommendation.”
In November, Father John Jacquel, pastor of both St. Bernard and St. Francis
parishes, petitioned Bishop Lawrence Persico to merge St. Francis parish with St. Bernard parish.
Jacquel identified the underlying reasons as a way of enhancing financial, liturgical, catechetical, and service efficiency with the hope and goal of renewing and energizing the Catholic community of Bradford.
In this week’s church bulletin, Jacquel informed parishioners that the decree was coming and what to expect in the coming months.
“Our Pastoral Planning Committee has been meeting since 2021 to address further needed consolidation. Last Sunday, we held a Town Hall meeting after the Sunday Mass at Our Mother of Perpetual Help,” the bulletin read.
The decree specifically stated, “A polling of parishioners indicated that roughly three-quarters of parishioners support the idea of merging St. Bernard and St. Francis parishes together in order to provide for a better future for the Catholic community in the Bradford area. Just under one-quarter would prefer that the parishes remain as is.”
The decision to merge followed a town hall meeting of 150 parishioners who discussed the matter in depth — which church should be the parish as well as the pros and cons of the merge. Then came the pastoral planning process in which, in October, it was “formally recommended that St. Francis parish be subsumed into St. Bernard parish, and that St. Bernard church would serve as the parish church.”
Jacquel’s note in the church bulletin noted that the meeting the prior week was, “a chance to quickly review the past, lay out the next steps to be taken, and share some common feelings about all of this. We went beyond the statistics, surveys, financial reports and zeroed in on the need for more outreach (and) evangelization. How can we bring folks back into the practicing Catholic fold?”
And the decree also noted the significant decline in population within the region as well as the congregation. For more than 70 years, the region has seen a significant change in demographics and the general population has declined. The decree cited census information that stated the Bradford area saw a peak in population in 1930 but as of 2010 the population is at half that number. As well, in the most recent decade of census information, the population in McKean County has fallen another 7%.
“The decline in the number of active parishioners in both Bernard and St. Francis parishes are even more severe than the decrease in the general population. Since 2010, most of the baptisms, all of the First Communions, and most of the marriages have been at St. Bernard parish. Faced with numerous growing challenges and determined to find a better path forward for the future, the parishioners of both St. Bernard and St. Francis parishes embarked on an extensive self-study and pastoral planning process which involved broad input from the membership of both parishes,” according to the decree.
Finance officials at both churches endorsed the decision in November.
Jacquel noted in the bulletin that time is running out due to Father James Gutting will be retiring in June 2024.
There is a lot to do on the agenda. According to the bulletin, the final Mass at Our Mother of Perpetual Help will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. After this date, Mass will be moved to St. Francis of Assisi. There is a plan to petition the Priest Council for a change in status of Our Mother of Perpetual Help from consecrated for worship to secular use, effective July 1. Discussions are in the works about finding transportation options to get parishioners back and forth to church. The date of the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Feast Day has been changed to June 25 to coincide with a decommissioning Mass and dinner. The removal of sacred articles and statues from Our Mother of Perpetual Help to St. Bernard is something else on the to-do list.
A few items concerning the finances, property, and buildings of the church are planned for review prior to the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
Jacquel ended his bulletin, “this is a lot to swallow. Some in attendance were able to articulate how these steps will be saddening. What a beautiful community, the Bradford Catholic Community, that will now be tested and challenged! Several people voiced the hope that the members of Our Mother of Perpetual Help could help infuse more of their wonderful attributes into the life shared with folks from St. Francis and St Bernard’s. We certainly hope so.”
History of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish
The Catholic community in the Bradford area received the first resident pastor of the newly established St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish in 1876. By 1879, a proper parish church was built to replace the structure that had temporarily served as church.
In 1890 work began on a new and larger church, with the cornerstone laid in 1892; that church — still serving as the current St. Bernard church — was dedicated on October 8, 1893 by Bishop Tobias Mullen. St. Bernard parish continued to grow. On April 17, 1946 Archbishop John Mark Gannon divided the Catholic community in the Bradford area into three distinct parishes, with one part remaining as St. Bernard parish, one part becoming the new St. Francis of Assisi parish in Bradford, and one part becoming the new Our Mother of Perpetual Help parish in Lewis Run. The growth of St. Bernard parish reversed itself, and the parish has experienced a marked decrease in the number of active parishioners. Despite this fact, the parish continues to be structured as it was in 1946, and the church dedicated in 1893 continues to serve as the parish church.
History of St. Francis of Assisi Parish
On April 17, 1946, the eastern section of St. Bernard Parish — known as East Bradford and comprising the Sixth Ward at the time — was erected as St. Francis of Assisi parish.
Construction of a parish church took place in 1950. From 1946 until 1992, St. Francis parish had its own full-time pastor, but from 1992 to 2017 St. Francis parish in Bradford shared a pastor or administrator with Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Lewis Run. On February 17, 2017, Our Mother of Perpetual Help parish was subsumed into St. Francis parish and St. Francis parish began to share a pastor with St. Bernard parish. This is the current situation. Consequently, in 2017 Catholics in the Bradford area returned to having a single pastor for the entire Catholic community for the first time since 1946.