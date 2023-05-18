The 2023 Spring Showcase is set for 7 p.m. Friday in the Bradford Area High School auditorium.
The show is presented by Andrew Ryne Dutko and YMCA 21st Century Program.
The showcase will feature many students performing the music of various artists and movies like Tim McGraw, Alicia Keys, and Monsters Inc. Admission for the performance is free or a financial donation of your choice benefitting the music department. Come enjoy the musical talents of our BAHS students as we continue our end-of-the-year music performances.
The show will feature Angelya Sherwood, Monsters Inc. Boys, Leyna Easton, Shawn Wilt & Shiloh Hatcher, Rhys Kennedy & Brianna Coder, Catherine Fussell, Zoe Randall-Klouw, Jaci Pearce, Lexi Ward, Kai Dennison, and Kailee Peterson.