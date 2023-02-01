UNIVERSITY PARK — Since the spotted lanternfly’s unwelcome arrival in Berks County in 2014, researchers have been working tirelessly to learn more about the invasive pest, now confirmed in 45 Pennsylvania counties and reported in surrounding states.

Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly was a new species in the U.S., so there was little known about it at the time, said Julie Urban, research associate professor of entomology at Penn State.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos