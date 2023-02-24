SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Back again for its 12th year, the popular Sportsman Show at the Seneca Allegany Events Center will welcome all eager sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts Saturday and Sunday.
Presented annually by York-Penn Shows, the event offers local sportsmen and other outdoor lovers the opportunity to buy, sell, trade and browse the many booths set up in and around the casino’s events center.
Throughout the weekend, find the latest in fishing gear, hunting supplies, sporting goods, archery equipment, knives, taxidermy, trapping supplies, modern rifles, shotguns, handguns, military surplus items, outdoor wear and even jewelry. Attendees will also be able to talk with dealers and experts exhibiting modern and antique firearms.
Cecelia Buck Rhodes, president and owner of York-Penn Shows, said they are expecting upwards of 145 vendors. She said the entire events center plus two meeting rooms are already full of vendors who have signed up, and the booths will be spilling out into the hallways.
“Last year’s response of vendors was overwhelming, and this year it’s two-fold,” she said. “I’ve opened up additional spaces to let more vendors in and I have a waiting list of those that I’ve had to turn down. I have to say no every day.”
Rhodes said the majority of dealers and exhibitors are longtime vendors, but if a new vendor reaches out to her and it’s something she can add to the show, she will try to fit them in. She said the type of vendor is limited and they must fit in with the hunting and sporting theme of the show.
“When people come to the show this year, they’re going to see a lot of new things including new motor and power sports vendors, as well as new sporting equipment, hunting equipment and clothing. They’ll also see new collectors of antique firearms and modern firearms,” she said. “I also have some new fishing vendors. One collects, buys and sells antique and vintage fishing equipment and memorabilia.”
Besides being a place to stock up on all the essentials for future outdoor adventures, Rhodes said the event is also a family-friendly environment that’s educational for kids. She said they can talk to experts and learn about what’s going on in the outdoor world, along with hunting and fishing.
“We need to encourage young people and let them know that it’s important to study history to keep it alive,” she said. “They will see throughout the show that it’s not just about guns and ammo. There will be educational displays including those of the Audubon Community Nature Center of Jamestown, the Seneca Nation Conservation Fish and Wildlife Division and Gakwi;yo:h Farms as well as antique fishing and hunting and militaria displays.”
NEW TO the show, the Audubon Community Nature Center will have trained staff onsite with live birds and reptiles. Rhodes said the Audubon booth will offer not only exhibits to look at, but also touchable exhibits for children that are nice educational, interactive displays.
Rhodes said the Seneca Nation Conservation Fish and Wildlife Division will also have educational wildlife exhibits with new items on display and information. Gakwi;yo:h Farms from the Seneca Nation’s Agricultural Department will have an educational booth with meat and other products for sale.
Founded by the late James Buck, who passed away in 2019, York-Penn Shows culminated from his 40 years of experience in the show promotion field and as a military and antique gun collector for over 50 years. With Rhodes at the helm and her siblings, Jonathan Buck of Frewsburg and Candyce Mason of Seattle, assisting her, they are continuing their father’s legacy.
Based in Frewsburg, the business has returned to the Seneca Allegany Events Center every February since 2011, with the exception of 2021 when the show was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Born out of the pandemic, Rhodes also owns and operates Chautauqua Vintage, an estate sales business.
At the customers’ convenience, there will be pistol permit clerks onsite from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. National Instant Criminal Background Checks will be conducted for firearms. This is required by New York state law and must be completed prior to all firearms sales or transfers, including sales or transfers of rifles or shotguns.
“I know outdoor enthusiasts are eager to get outside to enjoy hunting, fishing and other outdoor sports,” she said. “Everyone is itching to get outside this time of year. If they are not involved in any outdoor sports or winter activities, they are looking for indoor places to visit.”
Event hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $10; children 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, visit york-pennshows.com or contact Rhodes at (716) 450-5492 or cbuck@york-pennshows.com.