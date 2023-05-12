The Bradford Regional Medical Center is excited to once again be honoring servicemen and women of the United States Armed Forces who have defended our freedoms and given the ultimate sacrifice for those freedoms.
The community is invited to sponsor a flag and participate in Flags of Honor, a fundraiser and tribute supported by the Bradford American Legion Post 108. The flags, which are made in the U.S., were donated by the Legion for the event.
Flags can be sponsored to pay tribute to your friends, colleagues, and/or family members who have served or are currently serving in the military.
A donation of $5 will be collected for each sponsored flag. Flags will be on display from Armed Services Day through Memorial Day and beyond, May 21 through at least May 30, on the lawn of the hospital along Interstate Parkway.
Sponsorships and donations must be received by May 19. To sponsor a flag, email swilliams@brmc.com or call (814) 362-3200 with the name and branch of the servicemember. Or, stop into the main lobby of BRMC and complete a registration card. The Gift Shop will accept registrations and payments.
All proceeds will benefit the Bradford Hospital Foundation Armed Services Fund.