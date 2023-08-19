SMETHPORT — Friday afternoon was Pepsi Family Day at the 117th McKean County Fair, when the price of admission buys all the rides you can stomach — or can’t.
From Sizzler, Impact Zone bumper cars, Tornado and Roundup to the hammers, carousel, bouncy houses, swings and slides, kids of all ages rode to their hearts’ (dis)content on a cool and breezy afternoon at the fairgrounds.
Riders could be seen disembarking with expressions ranging from smiles wide with joy to those clearly trying, with varying degrees of success, not to be sick.
Charyl Irons of Chenango County, N.Y., brought Britni and young Waylon, 4, for the day’s free rides in particular.
Britni, for her part, couldn’t wait to go on the slides. “I went last night and I’m going to go again,” she declared.
Brady Major and Rachel Ginther waited in line for the Ferris wheel.
“I’m trying to gauge (Ginther’s) comfort zone,” Major said of the, perhaps, “tamer” attraction. “Unless we get stuck up there.” Ginther gasped, “Oh, God.”
Pepsi Family Day at the fair is definitely a family affair for Ed Swanson. The longtime Smethport resident brought his wife, Donna, and their grandchildren, Sawyer, Sterling and Dylan, for the events.
“Sterling won the sack race,” Swanson shared. “It’s organized so well, they pay out all the way to seventh place. Competitors finish their event and go to get their payout, a quarter or whatever they’ve won,” Swanson smiled.
“Sawyer and Dylan did the running races in prior years, and I rode in the half-mile bike race when it was held on the track in front of the grandstand,” Swanson recalled. “I was 12, so it was 1965. It was a really big event.”
Little Cole Cussins, 4, and his mom Haley Nicastro were trying to snag a fish at the big green basin when asked about their favorite part of the fair. “The animals,” Nicastro said, while Cole shouted, “This!”
“Probably whatever he’s doing at the moment you ask him,” Nicastro laughed.
Ayla O’Connell, 12, representing a healthy contingent of the Smethport Hubbers’ seventh grade, said she loves the Tornado “because it’s super spinny and goes really fast.”
Parker Anderson and Jude Rothermel, also of the Smethport seventh grade, barked between bites of cotton candy that it’s “the hammers” for them.
O’Connell was making her way toward the exit when she stopped to provide her input on the best part of the fair, “but we’re coming back later,” she said. “The whole gang’s gonna be here.”