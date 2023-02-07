Joe McAndrew

Democrat Joe McAndrew, former executive director of Allegheny County's Democratic committee, hopes to fill a vacant seat in Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

HARRISBURG — Pittsburgh-area voters will fill three vacancies Tuesday in the state House of Representatives and the results may resolve a stalemate over majority contro l that has left the chamber in limbo for the past month.

If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they also won in November, it will give them a 102-101 majority and will be the first time in 12 years that Republicans have not been able to determine what gets voted on.

