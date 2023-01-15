Pennsylvania State Capitol

The Pennsylvania State Capitol building in Harrisburg.

 pennlive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The special elections to fill two vacant seats in the Pennsylvania state House — the subject of a contentious fight between Democrats and Republicans — will be held Feb. 7, a state Commonwealth Court has ruled.

That's a victory for Democrats, who had sought to hold the elections that day to bring the chamber to full capacity as quickly as possible. House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia had issued writs to schedule the elections on that date, but House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County had issued competing writs for May 16, the date of the primary election.

