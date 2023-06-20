KANE — Does your child have access to a computer, tablet or cell phone?
Join Special Agent Emily Steele of the FBI for a presentation providing awareness of sextortion and online exploitation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Kane Area Community Center.
The presentation will include common applications that predators use to target children, current cases being worked on by the FBI that involve adults attempting to meet children via online means, as well as undercover operations the FBI conducts to capture these predators. Parental control applications will be discussed as well as resources for reporting this type of activity.
Special Agent Steele, who is also an alumna of Kane Area High School, will answer questions on sextortion, how to recognize, prevent, and protect children at the end of her presentation.
Also on hand will be other area service providers sharing their information as well.
The FBI and law enforcement partners are seeing a huge increase in online targeting of youth. More specifically, youth are being targeted for exploitation and extortion based on their online activities. What does that mean to you as a parent or guardian? What can we do? How can we keep our children safe? What should we be talking to our children about?
This problem is nationwide. These threats are being seen everywhere at an alarming rate. The organizers of this event want you to be aware so that you can be a part of the solution and prevent these threats.