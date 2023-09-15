OLEAN, N.Y. — The Southern Tier Symphony has announced its 21st season, Journey On! — a series of three concerts that begins a new decade of making music in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.
Audiences will go to places far and wide without leaving the concert hall. Performances will be on stage at 7:30 Saturday evenings at St. Bonaventure University Quick Arts Center and at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoons at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Blaisdell Hall.
“The first performance is a trip down memory lane, full of familiar music and a familiar face,” said Ben Grow, music director and conductor of Southern Tier Symphony.
As part of the first concert, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, returning concert pianist Ben Laude makes a special appearance and will join the Southern Tier Symphony for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto #2. The piece with Laude will conclude a concert called Odyssey, packed full of music recognized through the years from cartoons, movies and even university cheer songs.
The second concert, Feb. 3-4, is Adventure. According to the conductor, this Pops concert has a dance theme.
Grow said, “The second performance is orchestrated to keep toes tapping. It’s got everything to put a pep in your step. A waltz with Strauss, a march with Sousa and ballet with Tchaikovsky.”
The third concert titled Musical Postcards, May 4-5, “will take audiences globetrotting to places like Ireland and the Eurasian steppe,” said the conductor.
As the Southern Tier Symphony readies for its 2023-24 season, Cyril Bodnar, symphony executive director, said, “We are headed into a new decade. We have an exciting musical program and look forward to continuing our great tradition of bringing professional symphonic music to our area.”
