During NASCAR's annual 600 Miles of Remembrance at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, N.C., Chase Briscoe of Stewart Haas Racing will honor the memory of U.S. Navy Hospitalman James Oxley from Bradford.
The race, postponed Sunday because of rain, will pay tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The event, now set for 3 p.m. Monday, includes 400 laps totaling 600 miles, which will be completed in four stages, 100 miles each.
At the halfway point of the race, each car will enter pit row and stop. A moment of silence will take place to remember and honor those who did not return, those whose names are displayed on the windshields of the cars — and the names etched in the minds of all who remembered the fallen.
The military hero Briscoe honored on his No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang, Oxley, was killed in Vietnam. He was born on April 3, 1946, to Keith and Mary Oxley. He was a high school athlete who lettered in basketball and football prior to his graduation in 1965.
After enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1966, he went on to train as a Navy corpsman, obtaining the rank of hospitalman. After eight weeks of warfare training at Camp Lejeune, he deployed to Vietnam on July 15, 1967, attached to the 3rd Marines Division, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, “Fox” Company, which was stationed out of “Leatherneck Square,” Quang Tri Province, Firebase Dong Ha.
On Nov. 30, 1967, his squad was part of Operation Kentucky, in which it overran a North Vietnamese army bunker. Fifty-three members of Oxley’s squad were wounded in the operation with 15 Marines lost, including the 21-year-old hospitalman.
When asked how he feels about carrying the name of a military hero on his car, and to see the added red, white and blue, and that name on the windshield as he goes to climb in the car, Briscoe said, “Yeah, it’s always a really special event. A lot of the Gold Star families come out and it just gives you a little bit more motivation to perform well. I’ve always enjoyed getting to meet the families and hear more about the sacrifice that their family members made, get to know a little bit more about what they were like, and just get to know that person whose name is riding along. It’s just always a really special day and something that I’ve always enjoyed being able to do.”
Oxley was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Navy Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Expeditionary Medal.
Briscoe will make his fifth start at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval, with his highest finish at sixth. Though in the Xfinity Series, Briscoe finished first; that was in 2018.
With this being the longest race of the season, Briscoe said, “I’m trying to stay optimistic. The mile-and-a-half tracks have definitely been kind of a weak link for us, but I do feel like the last few weeks we have found some things that could help. And truthfully, last year we kind of struggled up until the Coca-Cola 600 and then we were good there. So, I’m trying to stay optimistic. I think it will be an uphill battle, but we can go there and hopefully compete. It’s a long enough race where anything can happen. So, hopefully, we can go there and have another run where we’re contending for the win.”