WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announces the opening of the snowmobile season at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, in the Allegheny National Forest.

Snowmobile trails will remain open until noon on March 31. Sufficient snowfall is needed for the trails to be usable. All winter recreationists in the forest should be aware of the following changes in snowmobile use for the 2022-2023 winter season.

