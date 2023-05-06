From amphibians, fish, and snakes to fuzzy creatures, the new pet store, Strictly Pets, located at 200 Main St., has it all. Celebrating their grand opening on Friday, a vast amount of local residents stopped in for a peak around the store.
Although the store practiced a soft opening earlier this month, Friday the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and staff of Strictly Pets held an official ribbon cutting in the afternoon to signify the formal opening of the business to the public at large.
The rest of the Grand Opening Weekend will run Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The opening will include door prizes, giveaways, a chance auction and raffles, as well as 10% off most purchases (with some restrictions), 20% off habitats with the purchase of a pet (excludes fish); and a $5 grand raffle entry to win a complete setup for a bearded dragon. Discounts on purchases cannot be combined.
Other animals Strictly Pets will have for sale during the grand opening weekend, including tortoises, chinchillas, turtles, bunnies, lizards, ferrets, rats, birds, guinea pigs, aquatic fish and animals, as well as snakes and other various reptiles. Aquatic turtles are also on sale for a price of $30.
During the Grand Opening on Saturday, guests will be able to stop out to enjoy a meal from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at The Lunch Bus. No Feline Left Behind will also be present as collections will be accepted in their names. For every purchase of cat food made $1 will be donated to the No Feline Left Behind charity. As well, Tracks & Trails Mobile will also be in attendance at the grand opening to offer mechanic services.
For more information, visit the “Strictly Pets” page on Facebook.