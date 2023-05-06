Strictly K9 employee

Although the pup is not for sale, he is a regular staple at Strictly Pets — and also considered an honorable employee.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

From amphibians, fish, and snakes to fuzzy creatures, the new pet store, Strictly Pets, located at 200 Main St., has it all. Celebrating their grand opening on Friday, a vast amount of local residents stopped in for a peak around the store.

Although the store practiced a soft opening earlier this month, Friday the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and staff of Strictly Pets held an official ribbon cutting in the afternoon to signify the formal opening of the business to the public at large.

Strictly Turtle

A colorful tortoise enjoys his leafy enclosure at the newly opened Strictly Pets on Main Street in Bradford.

The rest of the Grand Opening Weekend will run Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The opening will include door prizes, giveaways, a chance auction and raffles, as well as 10% off most purchases (with some restrictions), 20% off habitats with the purchase of a pet (excludes fish); and a $5 grand raffle entry to win a complete setup for a bearded dragon. Discounts on purchases cannot be combined.

Trending Food Videos

Other animals Strictly Pets will have for sale during the grand opening weekend, including tortoises, chinchillas, turtles, bunnies, lizards, ferrets, rats, birds, guinea pigs, aquatic fish and animals, as well as snakes and other various reptiles. Aquatic turtles are also on sale for a price of $30.

Strictly Bunny

Although there are many furries to choose from at the newly opened Strictly Pets store on Main Street in Bradford, this bunny’s velvet gray coat shines in the light from the front windows of the store, while being handled by a store employee.

During the Grand Opening on Saturday, guests will be able to stop out to enjoy a meal from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at The Lunch Bus. No Feline Left Behind will also be present as collections will be accepted in their names. For every purchase of cat food made $1 will be donated to the No Feline Left Behind charity. As well, Tracks & Trails Mobile will also be in attendance at the grand opening to offer mechanic services.

Strictly Lizard

This little lizard is quite the performance artist — performing a little dance on the side of his cage to entice customers to want to take him home.

For more information, visit the “Strictly Pets” page on Facebook.

Local & Social