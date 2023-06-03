SMETHPORT — A mobile food bank sponsored by St. Elizabeth Church and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Erie will be held on June 13 at St. Elizabeth Church in Smethport for McKean county residents who fall within the financial guidelines.
Only one registration per dwelling will be accepted and pre-registration by phone is required. Those wishing to register should contact the St. Elizabeth R.C. Church mobile phone at (814) 366-3186 on June 6 from 6-8p.m.
The caller must speak with a person. No message should be left on the voice mail as it is not monitored. There is a high volume of calls during this time, so please be patient.
For safety reasons, those who have registered need to come at their designated registration times. No early birds.
Registered applicants must bring a photo ID and are asked to remain in their cars. Food boxes will be loaded into each vehicle by volunteers.
There is no cost to participate.