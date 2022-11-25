COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Borough Police Department arrested a home health nurse on a felony warrant Wednesday.
Amber Lynn Berlin, aka Amber L. Burdick, Amber L. Johnson, is alleged to have removed five jewelry rings and a black/blue jewelry bag all valued at $3,000, between January 2000 and March 2001, from the private residence of the victim, a 70-year-old male living in the Borough of Coudersport, Potter County.
Berlin is also accused of using the victim’s credit cards to make 27 unauthorized purchases and or transfers, totaling $4,037, between September 2021 and December 2021.
She was arraigned Wednesday before District Justice Kari McCleaft and remanded to the McKean County Jail on $15,000 bail on the following charges, all third-degree felonies: One count of financial exploitation of older adult, two counts of theft by deception, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft, two counts access device fraud. She is also charged with one misdemeanor access device fraud count, a third degree offense.
A preliminary hearing with Magisterial District Judge James L. Hawkins is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 13.