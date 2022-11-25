Amber Berlin MUG

AMBER BERLIN

COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Borough Police Department arrested a home health nurse on a felony warrant Wednesday.

Amber Lynn Berlin, aka Amber L. Burdick, Amber L. Johnson, is alleged to have removed five jewelry rings and a black/blue jewelry bag all valued at $3,000, between January 2000 and March 2001, from the private residence of the victim, a 70-year-old male living in the Borough of Coudersport, Potter County.

