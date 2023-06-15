All are invited to attend “Inside My Afterlife: A 20-year-old Tale,” with local author and Smethport native, David McElwee at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the Bradford Area Public Library. McElwee will discuss the writing of his first novel, “My Afterlife,” during a short 5-Act presentation which will conclude with a question and answer period and book signing.
McElwee was born and raised in northwest Pennsylvania and earned a BS from the University of Pittsburgh and a Masters in Science (MS) in clinical psychology from the University of La Verne. A 10-day canoe trip with his brother to Alaska, led him on a nearly eleven-year journey in which he met and worked closely with a group of committed professionals who strove to improve the lives of people with developmental disabilities. During this time, McElwee enjoyed research, and developing training programs. His clinical experience provided an opportunity to present and conduct a series of workshops with Dr. Todd Risley. During which they addressed deinstitutionalization, wrap-around services, training, and the development of competent community settings for people with developmental disabilities. Throughout his career, McElwee has worked to build bridges past barriers in supporting people living with developmental disabilities.
McElwee’s novel, “My Afterlife,” is a tale that centers on the life of Skeeter McGee, a young man whose short life ends up having a profound effect on those he met long after his passing. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “My Afterlife” takes readers on an unforgettable journey and will stay with them long after its conclusion.
“Follow Skeeter as he navigates his ‘bicycle book bag’ through the ups and downs of life, learning invaluable lessons along the way. But when the unimaginable happens, lives take unpredictable turns that always lead back to the source, the one common denominator … Skeeter McGee.”
Light refreshments will be available during this program, as well as a few copies of McElwee’s book for purchase.