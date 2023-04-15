MOUNT JEWETT — There are still slots available for free participation in the “I Kid A Rod 2023” event at the Kinzua Bridge State Park to be held April 22.
The “I Kid A Rod” is a program developed by “The Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill” to teach young people about the art of mushing and to promote outdoor recreation. This is a free event and open to the first 20 kids that call the park to sign up. The park number is (814) 778-5467.
Participants must register. Parents must accompany their children. Starting time is 10 a.m.
The schedule will be as follows: sign-in, instructions and lantern lighting at 10 a.m.; team trail competition at 10:30 a.m.; sled harnessing at 11 a.m.; pulling demonstration at 11:30 a.m.; and awards at noon in the Visitor Center classroom.