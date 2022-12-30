MOUNT JEWETT — Visit the Kinzua Bridge State Park (KBSP) on Saturday, January 21 for the park’s “Winter Fun Day.” Visitors and park staff will celebrate some of the activities that can be done outside, even in the cold, damp snow.
This year the sled dog demonstration will be back to educate and entertain folks. This year’s sled dogs are younger, and are in training for all visitors to observe and learn about. Some of the dog’s mushers are younger as well, and are also in training.
The sled dogs will run whether there is snow or no snow on the day of the event.
Along with the sled dogs there will be other demonstrations, such as winter biking. Participants will also have the ability to learn to snowshoe, cross country ski and just have fun in the winter.
The Local Boy Scout troops will be selling hot dogs and hot chocolate to help keep participants and visitors warm throughout the day’s events.
Park staff suggest that interested individuals wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Meet on the west side of the building near the bridge.
For more information, contact the Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex Office at (814) 778-5467 or email them at kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov.
For additional information, visit DCNR’s website directly at www.dcnr.pa.gov.