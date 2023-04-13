SMETHPORT — A Skywarn Training Class is being held at 6 p.m. April 20 at the McKean County Department of Emergency Services.
The Skywarn Spotter program is a voluntary program in which the public can participate and interact with the local National Weather Service Office. Skywarn spotters are encouraged to relay critical weather information to their local NWS Office, in support of the Warning and Forecast Operations. The information they provide routinely helps the forecasters make better/more informed forecasts, and helps them to warn others of impending dangers or hazards.
NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the Skywarn program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches, nursing homes or those who have a responsibility for protecting others are also encouraged to become spotters.
The class will be conducted by the NWS, and will cover topics such as: Thunderstorm development; Identifying severe weather features; How to report severe weather and what should be reported; and severe weather safety. The class is free of charge and will last about 2 hours. Current Skywarn spotters who are planning to attend for a refresher, as well as new spotters, are encouraged to attend.
Should the class need to be canceled at the last minute…there will be a posting made on the web site: http://www.weather.gov/ctp/SpotterTalks under the appropriate calendar entry.