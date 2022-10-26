21 Jefferson St

Despite the property owners passing away in the 1980s, this property at 21 Jefferson St. has been vacant for only about a year and a half, according to Bradford City Building Inspector Mike Cleveland.

 Era photo

Due to their capacity to attract vectors and vagrants, six properties within the City of Bradford were declared a public nuisance by the Board of Health at a meeting Tuesday evening.

According to the City’s building inspector Mike Cleveland, all six properties qualified to meet the nuisance standards. He testified during the meeting Tuesday that five of the properties would require demolition while one could be saved. However due to the owners lack of communication or response and its present condition, it too should be considered a nuisance to the city.

