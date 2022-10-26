Due to their capacity to attract vectors and vagrants, six properties within the City of Bradford were declared a public nuisance by the Board of Health at a meeting Tuesday evening.
According to the City’s building inspector Mike Cleveland, all six properties qualified to meet the nuisance standards. He testified during the meeting Tuesday that five of the properties would require demolition while one could be saved. However due to the owners lack of communication or response and its present condition, it too should be considered a nuisance to the city.
The five properties deemed a public nuisance at Tuesday’s meeting which require demolition included structures at: 92 Summer Street, 82 Rockland Avenue, 21 Jefferson Street, 124 1/2 West Washington Street and 128 West Washington Street.
The nuisance property at 44 North Center Street does not require demolition, however the structures of the front and rear porch need to be addressed as well as the broken windows, noted Cleveland.
Concerning old business, an update on previously declared nuisance properties stated that the structures at 108 State Street and 115 South Avenue have been successfully demolished, while the nuisance structure at 62 South Kendall Avenue is still under the demolition process due to a late start. Also, a notice to proceed has been issued to receive bids for demolition on structures at 50 High Street, 57 School Street and 10 Williams Street.