COUDERSPORT — Kevin Siska took the Republican vote to be on the ticket for the November ballot for the Potter County Sheriff.
He garnered, unofficially, 1,726 election day votes and 129 mail-in. His closest runner up was Angela R. Milford who received an unofficial total of 955 votes.
Siska of Allegany Township, had lived in Potter County for several years after attending college, and then moved to Alaska to pursue a career in law enforcement. He worked as a correctional officer in a maximum-security prison before joining the Juneau Police Department, where he served as a sergeant. He returned to Potter County after nearly 22 years in law enforcement in Alaska. He has served as deputy sheriff with the Potter County Sheriff’s Department since 2017.
Voters cast 351 total votes for Daniel Burnside in the primary.