EMPORIUM — Another round of funding is available from a settlement from the 2006 train derailment that caused a serious fish kill in Big Fill Run, Sinnemahoning Portage Creek, and the Driftwood Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek.
Headwaters RC&D Sinnemahoning Stakeholders Committee has $116,233 to fund projects. Applications will be accepted starting immediately until April 28. This program offers funding to Watershed and Conservation Groups with incorporation status, Counties and Municipalities, County Conservation Districts, Council of Governments, Commonwealth agencies, or any other authorized organizations involved in research, restoration, rehabilitation, planning, acquisition, development, education or other activities, which further the protection, enhancement, conservation, preservation or enjoyment of Pennsylvania’s environmental, conservation, recreation or similar resources.
All projects must be located within the Sinnemahoning Creek Watershed Applications can be found electronically at www.headwaterspa.org. For further information contact Todd Deluccia at 814-486-9354 or email at tdeluccia@cameroncd.org.