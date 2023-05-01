MOUNT JEWETT — An ongoing sidewalk reconstruction project is giving the borough a revitalized look, with more projects slated for the future.
Mayor Brianna Howard attributes the sidewalk replacements as well as other upcoming development to both the generous grants the borough has received and the passionate and tireless work of the community.
The sidewalk project, which began on June 14 of last year, has made significant progress through its first phase. Many streets have already been renovated, serving as an opening statement for what the town has in the works.
“It’s offered a first-hand way for people to see the changes that are happening in Mount Jewett,” Howard said, “because they’re driving by every day and seeing the project come to life.”
The project is entering its second stage to finish areas that were not completed when construction ceased for the winter. This construction was enabled by a multi-modal grant funded by the federal government and administered by the state.
“We’re hoping to get another grant for the second phase of the sidewalks,” Howard said. “So, we’ll be applying for it this year.”
Brent Morgan, former borough council president, was credited for the work he did to help get the project off the ground.
“We owe a lot to him for all his hard work, alongside Barbara Hart, who’s the borough manager,” Howard said.
Additionally, the mayor said that Borough Council President Jason Hughes has done a great job of having a vision for Mount Jewett since his induction earlier this year.
That vision includes the Main Street Pocket Park, which is still in its early planning stages. The park received funding in the form of a Greenways, Trails and Recreations Grant through the Commonwealth Financing Program, but it is still unknown when construction could begin. The project will likely take its next steps in 2024 and needs to be completed by the end of June 2025. Main Street Pocket Park’s construction would then add to Mount Jewett’s reputation for recreation established by the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail.
In January, the MJ2KB trail was touted as Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as announced by DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
Howard explained that volunteers are vital for such accomplishments. This includes the MJ2KB Trail Club, which provides invaluable support to help keep the trail in award-winning condition.
“The Kinzua Bridge Foundation does a lot of really good work in supporting the activities of the Kinzua Bridge as well,” Howard said, “and partnering with the community to make sure we have access to everything the trail has to offer.”
Another community group is the Hilltop Heritage Coalition, which does everything from keeping the streets clean to adopting sections of U.S. Route 6 and applying for the grants.
“Because we’re such a small town,” Howard said, “I think we would have a hard time doing the things that we do if it wasn’t for people’s time they donate to the community and that they dedicate to respective projects.”
Mount Jewett’s community dedication also helps realize large, colorful events like the annual Swedish Festival. Held for three days every August, it is an important celebration for both Mount Jewett residents and visitors from around the region.
This year’s Swedish Festival is set for Aug. 11-13. Howard said, “Preparation toward the festival is happening all year round.” Once one festival concludes, monthly meetings immediately pick up again in September to get ready for the next one.
Howard said, “It takes a village to put it on,” crediting Lezy Davis and the Swedish Festival Committee for the countless hours they invest toward planning and preparation.
Furthermore, Howard made sure to recognize how the heart of the community is nurtured by residents like library director Kelly Barr Hughes, who plans a variety of smaller-scale events at the Mount Jewett Memorial Library.
“She is doing a phenomenal job of fostering the community at the library, who are not only children and students but also adults. They do a ton of programs every month.”