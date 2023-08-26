A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on drug charges after being stopped by a state parole agent on Main Street at 9:29 p.m. Thursday.
Larry Shroyer Jr., 30, of 24 Orchard Place, apartment 203, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communications facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, a state parole agent stopped Shroyer and a second person in front of The Option House on Main Street. Officers arrived to assist the parole agent, who was searching Shroyer, and told police Shroyer appeared nervous. When the agent detained Shroyer, he began to resist and fight with the agent. When officers arrived, Shroyer was taken to the police station.
At the station, the parole agent turned over items of drug paraphernalia he reportedly had taken off of Shroyer, along with nine pills of oxycodone packaged for sale, along with $206. He also had a prescription bottle of seven tablets of suboxone, which had been filled that same day for 14 tablets. The agent reviewed Shroyer’s phone, which showed a text message arranging a sale of seven of the tabs, the complaint stated.
Shroyer was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail on $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Aug. 31.