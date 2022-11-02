Imagine Main Street in Bradford with no small businesses, what a desolate and depressing scene. Local brick-and-mortar, family-owned businesses make a major economic impact, provide better customer service, provide greater access to product diversity and create a sense of community.
In light of the importance of small business in the Bradford area, the Bradford Chamber of Commerce has planned a Holiday Open House to kick-off the holiday shopping season with in-store promotions, discounts and more, this Thursday through Saturday in the historic district of downtown Bradford.
According to the Small Business Administration, there are currently 28 million small businesses operating in the United States alone. Since 1995, those small businesses have generated 66% of all new jobs in the US. Small businesses are a big deal, and with the current environment of inflation and product back-orders, they require support now, more than ever.
“Before you order online or travel out of town this holiday season, shop Bradford,” exclaimed Elm and Main Street Coordinator Sarah Matzner. “You will be so glad you did!”
When the Bradford communities’ business stays local, their purchases help small businesses help the community. According to American Express, for every $1 spent at a small business, an average of 67 cents stays in the community.
“These are the businesses you go to when you need a raffle basket for a benefit, or a sports team sponsored,” explained Matzner. “They cannot do those things without your support first.”
Not only do small local businesses support the community, they are more apt to remember details about their customers — heightening the customer/business relationship.
“Our local business owners get to know you and likely the people you’re shopping for, allowing them to make personal recommendations on what to buy,” said Matzner.
Oftentimes, others are hard to shop for and local businesses understand this; they help to curb the frustration of buying likable gifts by offering gift cards — which are easy to utilize, and can come in handy. Local restaurant owners can sometimes be forgotten when holiday shopping, however their gift cards can make desirable gifts for those who work in the community — every individual can utilize a well-cooked lunch or dinner from time to time, while out and about in the community.
Then there are small businesses who offer additional merchandise selections specifically in support of the community they serve. An example of this in the Bradford community is Mike Butler of Man’s World on Main Street who caters to any person looking for Bradford Owl merchandise to support their children’s school and/or local athletics.
“Shopping small gives every person a chance to connect with others in the community,” Matzner said.