Holiday Photo 4 Open House

Find detail-oriented crafted items and so much more, at small family-owned businesses in downtown Bradford this weekend during the Holiday Open House between Thursday and Saturday. The Christmas merchandise pictured here was available at Country Charm, last year.

 Photo provided

Imagine Main Street in Bradford with no small businesses, what a desolate and depressing scene. Local brick-and-mortar, family-owned businesses make a major economic impact, provide better customer service, provide greater access to product diversity and create a sense of community.

In light of the importance of small business in the Bradford area, the Bradford Chamber of Commerce has planned a Holiday Open House to kick-off the holiday shopping season with in-store promotions, discounts and more, this Thursday through Saturday in the historic district of downtown Bradford.

