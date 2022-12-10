Christmas House

Pictured with this year’s gifts are the Klesa family, volunteers from the Christmas House and Kevin and Patty Dusenbury.

 Provided

SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin and Patty Dusenbury of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home are grateful for the generosity of many donors to their Gift of Memory program.

Toys and gifts were delivered to the Christmas House in Coudersport, marking the 22nd year of the program.

