SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin and Patty Dusenbury of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home are grateful for the generosity of many donors to their Gift of Memory program.
Toys and gifts were delivered to the Christmas House in Coudersport, marking the 22nd year of the program.
Delivering the toys were the Dusenburys and the Klesa family, who embraced the Gift of Memory program to honor their son and brother, Jon, having themselves brought 335 gifts and toys donated by their family and friends this year.
“We have donors from the first year that continue to donate and new donors every year,” Kevin Dusenbury said. “We had several donors who contributed very generous amounts of monies which allowed us to shop for specific needs to purchase items for the older children.”
Dusenbury, who is the owner and funeral director of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home as well as the Potter County coroner, said, “We are once again amazed by the generosity of so many people. As we have done the last two years, we started collecting gifts early at the request of the Christmas House. We truly thank each person who donated, assuring that many less fortunate individuals and families will have a brighter and happier Christmas. We wish everyone a beautiful, blessed and very Merry Christmas.”