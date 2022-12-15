PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Shell Chemicals’ new cracker plant in Beaver County has exceeded its air permit limits for two months in a row, prompting a notice of violation from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The petrochemical plant near Monaca was officially pronounced to be in commercial operations last month, but start up activities began months earlier. In September, the facility had by far its worst air quality month, releasing 492 tons of volatile organic compounds from its high-pressure flare, according to data submitted to the DEP by Shell.
The emissions ate up 95% of the annual limit included in Shell’s air permit. Because the permit ceiling applies to a rolling 12-month average, by October, Shell reached 521.6 tons of VOC emissions, exceeding its annual allowance. By November, its rolling total was up to 662.9 tons.
Volatile organic compounds, some of which can be harmful to human health, are present in hydrocarbons like oil and gas as well as other industrial chemicals. The Shell plant processes natural gas to make plastic pellets. VOCs also contribute to smog formation.
Already, with an annual VOC limit of 516.2 tons, the Shell facility was permitted to be the largest emitter of these compounds in the state.
It’s not clear how many times Shell activated its high pressure flare in September — this flare comes from a pipe high above the ground and is engaged when the lower-pressure ground flare system, which looks like a sports stadium, isn’t sufficient.
On Sept. 18, Shell said a process compressor malfunction necessitated flaring for about 15 to 20 minutes. In the beginning, residents nearby noticed black smoke coming from the flare. The company said at the time it had taken actions to eliminate the smoke as soon as it could.
In October, flaring had released another 112 tons into the air.
The DEP said that emissions data in November, provided by Shell, “showed increases — but not exceedances — of other air contaminants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and hazardous air pollutants.” That data was not yet publicly available.
Shell spokesman Curtis Thomas said, “Several factors contributed to the additional flaring during startup, all related to the complexities of commissioning brand new systems and equipment that make up one of the largest construction projects in the country.”
He said the company would apply the lessons it learned to its operations. Further detail were not immediately available.
The DEP said it is “actively investigating these violations” and seeking more data from Shell that could inform potential enforcement actions.
In particular, the DEP has asked that within the next 45 days, Shell submit a root cause analysis report of flaring events and a plan to minimize them. The company is already required by its air permit to file such a report after every start-up, shut-down or unexpected flare event.
"When you see the orange flare, it means conditions at the plant are out of normal operation," Matt Mehalik, executive director of the Breathe Collaborative said in a statement. "People should check air monitors, protect themselves and keep their eyes on Shell."
The Breathe Project, along with other environmental and community groups, put an emphasis on Shell's proposed air emission limits during the permitting process and has actively opposed to plant on those grounds, along with other reasons.
