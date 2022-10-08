He was a postmaster, a county commissioner, a Bucktail Regiment soldier in the Civil War, a storekeeper, oil man, and the owner of 200 acres of land where present day Custer City is located. His name was Sheldon Jewett.
He was born on the family farm, in 1840 (then called Jewett Corners), the third son of Benjamin Jewett and Lucinda Tuttle. He had four brothers and two sisters.
His father had come to the Custer City area in 1827, one of the first pioneers in the area, and purchased large portions of land. Later, Sheldon would inherit the farmland and become one of the prominent landowners in the valley and at one time paid taxes on nearly 80 buildings in the village of Custer City, almost making him the proprietor of the town.
But it was his time as a soldier in the Civil War, and shadows of that memory that followed him for the rest of his life.
In April 1861, at the start of the Civil War, Jewett enlisted in Company I, First Regiment Pennsylvania Rifles (the Bucktail Regiment), commanded by Colonel Thomas L. Kane. He was 21 years old.
Kane had called for the best sharpshooters from McKean and Elk counties, to “take up arms immediately, to support the Constitution of the United States and defend the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” He would accept any man that knew how to shoot a rifle with deadly accuracy. As a sign of their shooting skill and pride in their backwoods origin, each volunteer wore a deer’s tail — a buck tail — in his cap. This regiment, the Bucktails, would eventually fight in almost every major battle in the eastern theater and become Pennsylvania’s most famous Civil War unit.
Young Sheldon Jewett fought at Dranesville, Harrisonburg, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Slaughter Mountain, Gettysburg, Mine Run, Catlett Station, Bristoe Station and the battles of the Wilderness. On May 30, 1864, he was captured by Confederate troops at Bethesda Church near Cold Harbor, Va. and made a prisoner of war. For a time he was kept in Libby prison at Richmond, Va., but in June of that year was transferred to the notorious Camp Sumter prison in Georgia, called Andersonville by its captives.
Still remembered for its brutal treatment of prisoners, Andersonville was located about 100 miles south of Atlanta. It was an open air stockade with pine log walls 15 feet high, guarded by Confederate soldiers with orders to shoot to kill any man desperate enough to attempt an escape. Built in 1864 to hold 10,000 Union prisoners, it soon held 34,000 men. Nearly 13,000 men died there of disease, exposure, starvation, and inhumane treatment. Confederate Captain Henry Wirz was commandant of the prison.
The book, Genealogical and Personal History of Northern Pennsylvania, written by John Woolf Jordan and published in 1913, describes Jewett’s time as a Confederate prisoner of war:
“Following confinement in Libby Prison at Richmond, Virginia, Jewett was transferred to the prison pen at Andersonville, another victim for the infamous Henry Wirz to wreak his hatred and vengeance upon. Here he suffered the torments of thirst, hunger, sickness and cruelty imposed upon the defenseless prisoners by the wretch, who later paid with his own life the penalty of his inhumanity.
“Mr. Jewett was a strong, robust man, weighing 185 pounds when captured. He was held prisoner six months and during that period he wasted away until at the time of his release he scarcely weighed 94 pounds. Following his release, he was sent to his home in Pennsylvania, too sick and broken down in health to reenter the army, much to his regret. In time he recovered his health, but those days of suffering will never be forgotten.”
(Note: After the war, Henry Wirz, commandant of Andersonville Prison in Georgia, was charged with ten counts of war crimes. He was convicted and executed by hanging on Nov. 10, 1865.)
Sheldon Jewett went home to Custer City. Now 25 years old, he continued farming on his father’s farm, and later opened a general store that carried everything from groceries, hardware, flour, feed, hay, and straw to farm implements. He invested in oil leases and had 25 wells. He successfully ran for postmaster of Custer City in 1891, a position he held for nearly 25 years, and was elected County Commissioner in 1894.
He married twice: first, to Olivia Inglesby in 1866, and had four children. She died at the age of 47 in December of 1890. He remarried in 1892, to Caroline Ingoldsby and had three more children.
In 1885 Jewett also built an impressive two-story mansion on the corner of present day U.S. Route 219 and West Warren Road in the center of Custer City. Various rooms of the house, designed by his first wife, Olivia, were finished in different kinds of wood: butternut, oak, cherry, maple, etc. This home was demolished in 2017.
Sheldon Jewett also joined the local Post 141 of the GAR — the Grand Army of the Republic — an organization founded by veterans of the Civil War. The GAR helped secure pensions for veterans and widows, promoted patriotism, supported local charities, and helped to make Memorial Day a national holiday.
In 1888 he suggested Bradford as the site for the second annual reunion of the First Pennsylvania Rifles (42nd Pennsylvania Regiment) — the Bucktails — and on Sept. 27, a total of 63 former Bucktail soldiers and their wives traveled to Bradford for the event. Headquarters was at the head of Main Street, in the St. James Hotel. Sheldon Jewett invited the attendees to his spacious home in Custer City for lunch and shot an oil well as entertainment. Later, the crowd traveled to the Kinzua Bridge, and the next day to Niagara Falls. It was said “the years have furrowed their brows and whitened their beards but their hearts are still warm with fraternal love as when they marched shoulder to shoulder in the ranks of the grand volunteer army of the Union.”
For the next 20 years, Jewett never missed a reunion.
On June 28, 1913, at the age of 73, he traveled to Gettysburg with his daughter, Grace, to attend the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. The Bradford Landmark Society has a photograph of them standing beneath the statue of Brigadier General Kemble Warren on Little Round Top.
Sheldon Jewett died on March 15, 1915, at his home in Custer City after an illness of two weeks. He is buried in the Degolia Cemetery.