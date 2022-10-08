He was a postmaster, a county commissioner, a Bucktail Regiment soldier in the Civil War, a storekeeper, oil man, and the owner of 200 acres of land where present day Custer City is located. His name was Sheldon Jewett.

He was born on the family farm, in 1840 (then called Jewett Corners), the third son of Benjamin Jewett and Lucinda Tuttle. He had four brothers and two sisters.

