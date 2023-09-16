(TNS) — Sheetz has reached a milestone by opening its 700th location.
The Altoona-based chain earlier this week opened a store in Columbus, Ohio. It celebrated the grand opening with a tractor-trailer load of food donations and food and merchandise giveaways.
The company said it has experienced significant growth since its start as a dairy store. Today, the chain employs about 25,000 people across six states including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.
It is expanding into Michigan where it aims to open a store in Detroit by 2025.
“Driven by a mission to constantly reinvent ourselves and put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business, I couldn’t be more excited about the future and our path to 1,000 stores,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz.