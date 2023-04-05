ALTOONA — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is humbled to announce it has been named one of this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Fortune and Great Places to Work. This list, now in its 26th year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Sheetz, which is ranked 58th on this year’s list, has been included on this list eight straight years and nine times in the last 10 years.
“As a family-owned and operated company, our employees are our most valuable asset,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “They represent what makes this company great and we are committed to offering them sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.”
The recognition follows a recent announcement that Sheetz has been hosting hiring events across its six-state footprint this spring as the company aims to hire 2,000 employees company-wide. Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Sheetz also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.
To determine the 2023 list, Great Place to Work surveyed Sheetz employees and gathered information about company culture. This included how trustworthy, caring, and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional, and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.
Sheetz was also recently named to Fortune’s inaugural America’s Most Innovative Companies list. The list honors companies transforming their industries from the inside out, specifically focusing on product innovation and processes. Innovative companies must foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity that allows teams to implement new ideas through data driven insights.
The inclusion occurs as Sheetz continues to expand its innovation hub in Pittsburgh. The hub allows the company to dive deeper into its current innovative processes, technologies and products. It provides Sheetz the opportunity to look at new lines of business and customer experiences to develop, test and implement transformative products and services that will help Sheetz stay ahead of the curve and continue meeting evolving customer demand for the ultimate one-stop-shop.