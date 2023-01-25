ALTOONA — On Tuesday, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will decrease its diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) prices to 99 cents a gallon at the following locations that offer this fluid, until Jan. 31, 2023:

In Pennsylvania, locations include at 139 Route 6, W Coudersport, PA 16915; and 3014 Route 219, Kane, PA 16735.

