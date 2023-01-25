ALTOONA — On Tuesday, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will decrease its diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) prices to 99 cents a gallon at the following locations that offer this fluid, until Jan. 31, 2023:
In Pennsylvania, locations include at 139 Route 6, W Coudersport, PA 16915; and 3014 Route 219, Kane, PA 16735.
The average price of diesel exhaust fluid at Sheetz’s stores had cost $3.50 a gallon. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $15-$75 for customers depending on the size of their DEF tank in their vehicle. This offer will only apply to bulk DEF sold at Sheetz’s truck diesel dispensers.
Earlier in the month, Sheetz announced it would also decrease diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each location that offers this grade. This offer also lasts until Jan. 31.
- It is not a fuel. DEF is used in vehicles with diesel engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction to reduce emissions. Its purpose is to clean up the exhaust gas on a vehicle before it is emitted into the atmosphere.
- DEF is filled into a separate tank on a vehicle.
- DEF is used in commercial vehicles with diesel engines.
- Refilling your diesel exhaust fluid is comparative to getting an oil change in your car. If you let it go for too long, it may result in permanent damage to your engine.