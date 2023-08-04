SCRANTON — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a law Friday expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and doubling rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify.
The action marks the first time the PTRR program has been expanded since 2006 — the governor's office said the bill raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living so no seniors lose out just because their Social Security payment went up.
During a visit to the United Neighborhood Center in Scranton, Shapiro also highlighted his budget for fiscal year 2023-24.
"When I traveled across the commonwealth on my campaign last year, I heard firsthand from seniors who told me that we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices," he said. "Whether I was here in Scranton or out in Erie, an overwhelming number of older Pennsylvanians told me they were struggling under the burden of rising costs."
He said the bill updating PTRR, which passed with bipartisan support, "proves we can come together for our seniors, and give them the relief they need to improve their quality of life."
The PTRR expansion passed the House and Senate with near-unanimous support to increase income limits, provide larger rebates for those who qualify and include a cost-of-living adjustment so the program keeps up with rising prices.
State Rep. Steve Samuelson, D-Bethlehem, primary sponsor of the legislation, said the bill "helps seniors and people under the age of 65 with disabilities, and it helps renters ... this bill helps homeowners, and you can see we are helping seniors stay in their homes."