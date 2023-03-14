HARRISBURG (TNS) — Gov. Josh Shapiro’s effort to win bipartisan appeal in his first budget by emphasizing workforce training and supports to help businesses create new high-wage jobs could prove to be truly transformative for the state, said the director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.
Marc Stier, who heads that liberal-leaning policy center in Harrisburg, said the only problem he sees with what the new Democratic governor proposed in that initiative is he didn’t put enough money behind them.
“That’s my worry. A workforce development strategy can create high-paying jobs in rural, suburban and urban areas,” Stier said. But “it will take far more investment than the governor so far committed. And it will not be sufficient to generate economic recovery in either urban or rural communities if it’s not supplemented by investments in pre-K, K-12 and higher education.”
Shapiro’s $44.4 billion budget calls for spending over $1 billion more for pre-K to higher education and $100 million more for workforce development initiatives. Combined, the investment in these areas approaches roughly $19 billion.
Stier addressed the Pennsylvania Press Club on Monday at the Hilton Harrisburg offering these thoughts on a variety of state government-related topics. Here are some highlights:
• About Shapiro: “Josh Shapiro will still be a governor who has political insights and leadership qualities that I don’t believe we’ve seen in that office for many years,” Stier said.
He expressed confidence that the new governor, a former state legislator, will be able to use his skills to finesse his way through partisan disputes by using an approach he calls “bipartisanship from the bottom up.” Stier defined that as policies that appeal to working and middle-class Republican voters who are motivated to support policies that address economic distress they see in their communities.
“So my expectation is that in the next few years we’ll see a gradual shift in the Shapiro administration, probably a subtle shift, probably one done very carefully, but one that embraces the policies I call bipartisanship from the bottom up,” Stier said. “In doing so, I think Governor Shapiro and his administration will show the whole country an effective path to overcoming extreme partisan division.”
• Reforming the state’s education funding system: Stier said at some point the state will need to redo its 2007 study that determined what it costs to adequately fund education in this state.
• Fairer tax system: Making major investments in workforce training and education will require raising taxes at some point, Stier said. Where he believes taxes need to be raised is on “the top 1% of Pennsylvanians who pay income and wealth taxes at less than half the rate of working people in the middle class,” he said.
He said middle-class Pennsylvanians pay 11.8% of their income in state-level taxes; those making $13,000 to $23,000 a year pay 13.8% in state-level taxes; and the top 1% of Pennsylvaniahouseholds pay 6%.
Stier proposes addressing that disparity without violating the state’s constitutional uniformity in taxation clause by taxing wages at a lower rate and what he calls the “wealth income” — such as capital gains, estates, royalties, etc. — at a higher rate. He said that could generate a significant amount of money.
• Legalizing adult-use marijuana: Stier indicated this is another area where the state could raise new revenue.
He said a study his center conducted two years ago estimated legalizing recreational marijuana would generate about $500 million annually in new revenue for the state.
“It would take a little time to roll out. There’s lots of things to work out in that. But I think that’s what we can expect,” he said. “It’s a good idea to do it.”
About that $261.5 million legislative surplus: In addition to increased transparency regarding the financial cushion the General Assembly sits on, Stier said, “I think there are a lot better things to be spending taxpayers’ money on than creating a big surplus for the General Assembly.”