Marc Stier

Marc Stier leads the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Gov. Josh Shapiro’s effort to win bipartisan appeal in his first budget by emphasizing workforce training and supports to help businesses create new high-wage jobs could prove to be truly transformative for the state, said the director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.

Marc Stier, who heads that liberal-leaning policy center in Harrisburg, said the only problem he sees with what the new Democratic governor proposed in that initiative is he didn’t put enough money behind them.

