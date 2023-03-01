Gov. Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to make good on his campaign promise to Pennsylvanians of investing in local communities and revitalizing Main Streets in his administration’s inaugural budget.

When Shapiro delivers his budget to the General Assembly on Tuesday, he will propose increasing the investment in the Keystone Communities program by more than double the amount his predecessor Gov. Tom Wolf proposed in his final budget last year, according to a Shapiro administration official.

