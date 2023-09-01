CONNELLSVILLE — Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Yough River Park, along the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage (GAP), in Fayette County to launch Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and highlight the 2023-24 budget’s $112 million investment in state parks and forests — the largest in decades.
“Our state parks and outdoor recreation industry are key to Pennsylvania’s economy — hosting nearly 40 million visitors each year and boosting local businesses and the local economy in and around our parks,” Shapiro said. “When we invest real money to make our natural resources more accessible for Pennsylvanians, it helps communities and businesses grow and thrive. The budget that I recently signed delivers on the promise of a new Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation to strengthen our communities and grow the Commonwealth’s outdoor economy.”
The Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation will be focused on growing the state’s outdoor sector, which adds $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and accounts for 152,000 jobs. The office will coordinate efforts with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the departments of Community and Economic Development and Health, PennDOT, and others, to create a cohesive strategy for the growth and expansion of the outdoor sector.