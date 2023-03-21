HARRISBURG — Governor Josh Shapiro and Acting Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Val Arkoosh are reminding Pennsylvanians of federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that are taking effect this month that will affect all SNAP recipient households.

SNAP Emergency Allotments (EAs) — which were usually paid in the second half of each month — ended after February due to changes by the federal government.

